Job Type: Contract

Location: Footscray

Job Category: Voluntary, Charity & Social Work

McAuley Community Services for Women, a ministry of the Institute of Sisters of Mercy of Australia and Papua New Guinea, is committed to creating a world that enables women and children to participate in society on their own terms through innovative services, advocacy, and a caring community… so poverty and homelessness can be eradicated.

Head of Innovation and New Business

Full time – three years contract

Salary $126k - $135K per annum (open to negotiation based on experience) + 10% Superannuation + generous salary packaging

Part of the Executive team and reporting directly to the CEO

A newly created role, the Head of Innovation and New Business will lead McAuley’s innovation agenda and enable the expansion of existing services, seeding new business opportunities and facilitating trials that will support our mission to help women and children who have faced family violence and / or homelessness to regain control of their lives, by providing 24/7 crisis support, safe accommodation, help develop life skills, regain control of their lives and help gain sustainable employment. This is a unique leadership role that is crucial for our organisation to ensure sustainable expansion in supporting women and children.

In this 3 years contract, you will be responsible for delivering one of McAuley’s strategic objectives, which is to innovate, develop and test solutions to empower women and children to rebuild their lives .

You will make an impact by:

Developing and maintaining government relations, strategic alliances, and delivery partnerships

Developing key stakeholder relationships and manage cross sector partnerships

Identifying gaps in service delivery using the Evaluation Framework

Conceptualising new business opportunities and innovations in service development

Developing rigorous business cases, tenders, and submissions to government to secure funding for the expansion of existing services and new services, including the risk and feasibility aspects of such bids

Piloting innovative solutions and run trials (sometimes for multiple years); enable ‘scaling up’ as required.

The successful candidate will have:

A strong track record of leading innovation and new business opportunities in community / social services including the testing and piloting, and scaling of successful programs

Deep expertise in writing evidence-based proposals for government to adopt of new and expanded services including a solid history of using data and research to inform proposals

Track record of developing and maintaining relationships beyond the organisation and across the sector

Knowledge of government budgetary practices, regulations, and practice

Financial and business acumen with commercial/financial knowledge gained in organisations with complex funding models.

Working at McAuley is more than just a job.

Your work is contributing to make a difference to vulnerable women and children and working with others who feel the same. We offer a competitive salary including generous salary packaging benefits and a welcoming and flexible working environment. To find out more about McAuley and the role, please read the full position description and visit our website.

Applying for the role

Submit your application and address the Key Selection Criteria (three pages maximum). The key selection criteria are outlined in the position description.

A Working with Children Check (Employee Version) and a current driver’s license are mandatory. Successful appointment to the position will be subject to a National Police Check (and international if applicable) and be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

If you have specific questions about the role, please contact our CEO Jocelyn Bignold on 0407 833 277 or joceb@mcauley.org.au

For general inquires please contact Zita on 0419 706 672.

Applications close at 12am Sunday 27 February 2022.

HOSPITALITY COMPASSION JUSTICE COMMUNITY

McAuley Community Services for Women values diversity and encourages applications from all backgrounds. A commitment to child safe standards is mandatory.