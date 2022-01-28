Job Type: Contract

Lead Practitioner – Homes 4 Families (H4F)

Full time – 2-year maximum term contract

Salary – Level 5 of the SCHADS Award ($42.94 per hour, $84,849.44 per annum) + 10% superannuation + generous salary packaging

A supportive and innovative environment

Flexible work arrangements

For this position, we are only accepting female applicants.

2 positions available, Ballarat & Footscray

About the opportunity

An opportunity to participate in a new and innovative program from the ground up!

Homes 4 Families (H4F) is a partnership between Homes Victoria, and housing and family services aimed at supporting families with children housed in emergency accommodation across Victoria due to Covid-19.

The primary aim of the H4F program is to support families as quickly as possible to prevent further harm and includes access to safe and appropriate housing.

About us

McAuley Community Services for Women is no ordinary community service. The spirit and ethos of Catherine McAuley, the founder of the Sister of Mercy, continues to live through the work of McAuley. Inspired by visionary values, we follow her footsteps, providing disadvantage women and children housing, education and social services – supporting them towards a brighter future. In addition to this, feminism, intersectionality, and anti-oppressive practices are imbedded into client practice and our culture.

About you

As Lead Practitioner at McAuley, you will be proactively collaborating with housing and other services to support families in the West to transition into their longer-term housing and achieve their goals. Many participating families have experienced or are escaping family violence. You will achieve this by having:

demonstrated knowledge and application of a range of risk assessment, intervention, and case management skills, preferably within the Family Violence and/or family services sector.

demonstrated ability in communicating and networking with multiple service providers as appropriate to ensure the client’s needs are met.

the ability to apply a flexible, non-judgmental, and empowering approach to service delivery. The ability to manage service obligations including confidentiality, duty of care, mandatory reporting, other relevant legislation, and professional conduct.

demonstrated background or training relevant to working with families with complex needs, including family violence, homelessness, alcohol and other drugs, CALD and/or mental illness.

highly developed communication skills including: Maintaining client case files, reporting and high accurate data. Communicating effectively with people from diverse cultural backgrounds and with linguistic needs. Advocating on the behalf of others to a range of agencies and support services.

demonstrative understanding of diversity and inclusion principles.

tertiary Qualifications in social work or equivalent and/or relevant experience will be considered.

experience providing Family Centred and/or Family Violence case management or support to vulnerable families with complex needs preferred.

To find out more about McAuley and the role, please read the full position description and visit our website.

How to apply

Applications must address the Key Selection Criteria to be considered (three pages maximum) and state which location you are applying for.

The key selection criteria are outlined in the position description.

Only people with Australian Citizenship or Permanent Residency may apply for this position.

A Working with Children Check (Employee Version) and a current driver’s license are mandatory. Successful appointment to the position will be subject to a National Police Check (and international if applicable) and be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

If you have specific questions about the job, please contact Michelle Skog at michelles@mcauley.org.au

Applications close at 5pm Wednesday 9 February 2022.

McAuley Community Services for Women values diversity and encourages applications from all backgrounds.

A child-safe organisation

We are committed to the safety and wellbeing of all children supported by our services. Read more about how we work to ensure that the individuality and best interests of children are promoted and respected.

EEO EXEMPTION NO. A209/2012

McAuley Community Services for Women were granted an EEO exemption No. A209/2012. This was to assist in attracting the most suitable candidates in our recruitment and selection process. This exemption is used to provide legal grounds for the organisation to accept applications from women only for specific positions in the organisation namely positions where the employee is required to work 1 on 1 with vulnerable women/children.

We seek a new Order from the Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal in relation to a section 89 exemption from the provisions of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. This will allow us to continue to legally seek applications from women only for identified positions in our recruitment and selection process.