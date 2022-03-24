Family Violence specialist - Employment Coach - Mcauley works

Job Type: Contract

Location: Footscray

Job Category: Voluntary, Charity & Social Work

McAuley Community Services for Women, a ministry of the Institute of Sisters of Mercy of Australia and Papua New Guinea, is committed to creating a world that enables women and children to participate in society on their own terms through innovative services, advocacy, and a caring community… so poverty and homelessness can be eradicated.

Employment Coach-Family Violence Specialist

Full Time, fixed term contract until 30 June 2023

Salary – level 5 of the SCHADS Award ($42.94/hour, $84,849.44/annum) + 10%Superannuation + Salary Packaging

For this position, we are only accepting female applicants.

About the role

An opportunity to be part of McAuley Works. McAuley Works is an employment support program, helping women who have experienced family violence, homelessness or mental health issues to find, and maintain, employment across Western Metropolitan Melbourne & Central Highlands.

McAuley Works is a team of 3 professionals, who are dedicated to supporting their clients, the team collaborates and is supportive of each other.

This role will support women on an outreach basis and:

Provide individualised and tailored case management response, advocacy, and outreach support to women who have encountered barriers to employment due to family violence .

Conduct risk & safety assessments, including the development of comprehensive safety plans with women who are experiencing/at risk of family violence.

Work collaboratively with the Employment Coaches to develop an integrated service approach with highly individualised strategies and employment goals which respects the personal circumstances of each woman.

Liaise with McAuley’s community services programs and other divisions and with external service providers to provide an integrated continuum of support.

To find out more about the role, please read the full position description available in here.

About You

You are compassionate and:

attracted to work in a value driven organisation, working toward justice and quality outcomes for women and children experiencing family violence and homelessness?

content / satisfied in supporting women to gain and maintain employment in order to become financially independent and in control of their own lives

enthusiastic about working collaboratively with women to enable them to achieve their goals and aspirations

can demonstrate experience in providing high quality and specialised family violence case management to clients and in achieving successful client outcomes

have experience in engaging, liaising and advocating with a range of service systems and professionals to secure positive client outcomes.

How to apply

To be considered for this position, applications must address the Key Selection Criteria to be considered (three pages maximum).

The key selection criteria are outlined in the position description. Click here to obtain a copy of the position description.

Only people with Australian Citizenship or Permanent Residency may apply for this position.

Successful appointment to this position will be subject to a National (and international if applicable) Police check and be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

If you have specific questions about the job please contact Maria Varkopoulos on 0437 827 851 or at mariav@mcauley.org.au.

Applications close at 12am Sunday 10th April 2022.

HOSPITALITY COMPASSION JUSTICE COMMUNITY

McAuley Community Services for Women values diversity and encourages applications from all backgrounds.

A child-safe organisation

We are committed to the safety and wellbeing of all children supported by our services. Read more about how we work to ensure that the individuality and best interests of children are promoted and respected.

EEO EXEMPTION NO. A209/2012

McAuley Community Services for Women were granted an EEO exemption No. A209/2012. This was to assist in attracting the most suitable candidates in our recruitment and selection process. This exemption is used to provide legal grounds for the organisation to accept applications from women only for specific positions in the organisation namely positions where the employee is required to work 1 on 1 with vulnerable women/children.

We seek a new Order from the Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal in relation to a section 89 exemption from the provisions of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. This will allow us to continue to legally seek applications from women only for identified positions in our recruitment and selection process.